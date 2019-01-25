Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • TDS prosecution notices only in 50 ‘big’ cases NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has said its Mumbai TDS office has issued prosecution notices in 50 “big” cases in the past one month where TDS has been deducted...
  • Agri credit may be hiked to Rs 12 lakh cr NEW DELHI: The farm credit target is likely to be raised by about 10 per cent to a record Rs 12 lakh crore in the 2019-20 Budget to be presented...
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  

TDS prosecution notices only in 50 ‘big’ cases

TDS prosecution notices only in 50 ‘big’ cases
January 25
12:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has said its Mumbai TDS office has issued prosecution notices in 50 “big” cases in the past one month where TDS has been deducted but not deposited with the government.

Refuting media reports that the Mumbai Income Tax TDS office has en masse issued prosecution notice to small companies for default, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said prosecutions have been launched against four big business houses where more than Rs 50 crore of tax was collected from the taxpayers but not deposited with the government in time.

In the last one month, only in 50 big cases prosecution notices have been issued by Mumbai IT TDS office. Out of these, in 80 per cent of the cases the TDS tax default is above Rs 10 lakh and in 10 per cent cases, TDS default is between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

In the remaining 10 per cent cases, TDS default is of more than Rs 1 crore as detected in the survey, the CBDT said in a statement.

But such legal and rightful action is being unfortunately projected in the media by the vested interests as if the department is going overboard to harass small employers, the CBDT said.

It said that deducting taxes from employees and other taxpayers and not depositing the same in time in the government treasury is an offence punishable under the law.

It also affects interest of the employees from whose salary the tax has been deducted by the unscrupulous employers who have not deposited the same in time in the government treasury, the CBDT said.

If the TDS is not deposited in time, the employee would be ineligible for claiming credit of the tax deducted when he files his own return, it added.

The CBDT said in a country of 130 crore people where around 6 crore returns are filed every year, only a total of 1,400 prosecutions have been filed so far for various offences under the Income Tax Act during this financial year.

This, by any stretch of imagination, cannot be termed as mass harassment by the Income Tax department. Therefore, to say that prosecution notices en masse have been sent to taxpayers for minor defaults is completely incorrect and misleading, the CBDT added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • TDS prosecution notices only in 50 ‘big’ cases NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department has said its Mumbai TDS office has issued prosecution notices in 50 “big” cases in the past one month where TDS has been deducted...
  • Agri credit may be hiked to Rs 12 lakh cr NEW DELHI: The farm credit target is likely to be raised by about 10 per cent to a record Rs 12 lakh crore in the 2019-20 Budget to be presented...
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.