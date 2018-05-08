Tearful honor

National awards presented to kin of Sridevi & Vinod Khanna

NEW DELHI: Two months after she died tragically, Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor collected the late star’s Best Actress National Award at a ceremony in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on May 3. Janhvi, an aspiring actress, wore one of her mother’s sarees for what designer Manish

Malhotra described on social media as an “emotional and precious moment.”

Sridevi, who drowned in Dubai in February, was honored with her first ever National Award posthumously – she won Best Actress for her role in 2017 movie MOM, in which she played a mother seeking revenge for her daughter’s rape. Ahead of the ceremony, Janhvi Kapoor told reporters, “I want to thank the jury and the government of India for recognizing the hard work my mother has done. It is very special for us as a family,” reports PTI.

Sridevi’s Chandni co-star Vinod Khanna, who died last year, was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award – India’s highest film honor – and collecting the award was his son, actor Akshaye Khanna (whoco-starred with Sridevi in MOM), and wife Kavita.

Other awardees included Assamese Film Village Rockstars, which won the National Award for Best Film while Riddhi Sen won Best Actor for his performance in Bengali film Nagar Kirtan. Rajkummar Rao’s Newton won Best Hindi Film Award while crowd favorite Baahubali: The Conclusion also won in three categories.

Sridevi’s family flew into New Delhi for National Awards rehearsals a day ago. Speaking to DD News, Boney Kapoor said, “She would have been happy, very happy being here. We feel elated, proud that she’s been recognized for the hard work she’s put in this film.” Before the ceremony, he said “I wish she was here. She truly deserved this award. It’s so unfortunate that she is not here with us to celebrate. I am grateful to the government of India, the I&B Ministry and the jury. It is a proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not here.”

The National Awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State, I&B, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and I&B Secretary Narendra Kumar Sinha.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 65th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film:Village Rockstars (Assamese)

Best Actress: Sridevi for MOM

Best Actor:Ridhhi Sen for Nagar Kirtan

Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam

Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta for Irada

Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Child Artiste: Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars

Best Popular Film:Baahubali: The Conclusion

Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Action Direction:Baahubali 2

Best Choreography:Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (song: Gori Tu Latth Maar)

Best Special Effects:Baahubali: The Conclusion

Special Jury Award:Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)

Best Debut Film Of A Director:Sinjar (Jesari)

Best Short Film Fiction:Maiyat

Best Film On Family Values: Happy Birthday

Best Film for National Integration:Dhappa

Best Educational Film: The Girls We Were And The Women We Are

Best Anthropological Film: Name Place Animal Thing, Slave Genesis

Best Cinematography: Eye Test, Don

Best Adventure Film:Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale

Best Editing:Mrityubhoj

Best Music:Sword Of Liberty

Best Narration:The Lion Of Ladhakh

Best Book On Cinema: Matamgi Manipur

Best Critic On Cinema Award: Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra

Best Lyrics:March 22 (song: Mutthu Ratna)

Best Music Director: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Background Score: A R Rahman for MOM

Best Make-Up Artiste: Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan

Best Costume: Govinda Mondal for Nagar Kirtan

Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan for Take Off

Best Editing:Village Rockstars

Best Sound Designer and Re-Recordist: Samuel George, Justin A Jose for Walking With The Film

Best On Location Sound Recordist:Unrserved

Best Location Sound: Mallika Das for Village Rockstars

Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay:Bhayankam

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shasha Tirupati for Vaan Varuvaan) from Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Playback Singer (Male): Yesudas for Poyi Maranja Kaalam from Viswasapoorvam Mansoor

Special Mention Awards:

Maurkhiya (Marathi)

Hello Arsi(Odiya)

Parvathy for Take Off (Malyalam)

Pankaj Tripathy for Newton

Best Regional Films Awards:

Best Hindi Film:Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Ladakhi Film:Walking With The Wind

Best Tullu Film: Paddayi

Best Odiya Film:Hello Arsi

Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Nimbu

Best Malyalam Film:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiuam

Best Kannada Film:Hebbetu Ramakka

Best Jesari Film: Sinjar

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu Film:Ghazi

Best Gujarati Film:Dhh

