Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway

JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said.

The order issued by the general administration department said the committee shall comprise chief engineer from the mechanical engineering department, Jammu, chief engineer, Jammu, superintending engineer (Civil) Jammu and Showkat Ahmad Bhat, deputy engineer (Mechanical), J&K State Cable Car Corporation, Gulmarg.

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the state’s winter capital, underwent trial runs in December last year, the officials said.

The 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi River, with a total length of 1,118 meter.

The trial run of the first phase was successfully conducted by the Cable Car Corporation in April last year.

Planned in 1995, the project was to be operated from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex initially but, was modified and relocated later, when the two were declared as protected monuments. PTI

