Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Tejaswini bags silver in women’s 50m rifle prone

Tejaswini bags silver in women’s 50m rifle prone
April 12
13:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tejaswini Sawant

BRISBANE: The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant brought her years of experience into play en route to claiming the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle prone event of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

Tejaswini shot 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, and 104.6 for a cumulative score of 618.9 over six series to claim her sixth CWG medal.

Young Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished a lowly 16th with 602.2.

Singapore’s rifle ace Martina Lindsay Veloso won the gold medal with a Games record 621.0, while Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland bagged the bronze with 618.1 at the Belmont Shooting centre here.

The 37-year-old former world champion was placed second after four series even as Moudgil faced elimination. She maintained her position at the end of the fifth series and ensured another medal for India with a final-series score of 104.6, her best effort of the day.

On achieving her sixth medal at her third Commonwealth Games, she said, “It is very nice. I’m very, very happy.”

About the weather conditions, Tejaswini said, “It was a little windy today, but not too tough.”

When asked about her future competition plans, the shooter said, “I’m aiming for the Olympic Games in Tokyo (2020), but next I will go to the Asian Games (in Jakarta in August 2018), and then the world championships in South Korea (August-September 2018).”

A gold medalist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch gold in world championship in 2010.

When Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, the Kohlapur-born shooter won silver in 50 rifle prone singles and bronze in 50 m rifle prone pairs along with Meena Kumari.

In the same Games, she also bagged silver in 50 m rifle 3 positions event along with Lajjakumari Goswami.

However, Anjum Moudgil seemed ill at ease today, not long after winning the 50m rifle 3 positions silver in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, last month when she shot 399/400 in prone in qualifications.

Neeraj Kumar and world junior champion Anish Bhanwala were placed first and third respectively after the first stage of shooting in the 25m rapid fire pistol competition with scores of 291 and 286 points respectively. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Tejaswini bags silver in women’s 50m rifle prone BRISBANE: The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant brought her years of experience into play en route to claiming the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle prone event of the 21st Commonwealth...
  • CIA warns China continuing provocations in South, East China seas WASHINGTON: China continues its provocations in the South and East China Seas and is using a coordinated effort to compete with the US in diplomatic, military and economic terms, CIA...
  • Air force stations in Raj participating in IAF’s ‘Gaganshakti’ JAIPUR: Airforce stations based in Rajasthan close to Indo-Pak border are participating in the ongoing Indian Air Force’s combat exercises, defence officials said. The two-week long exercise named ‘Gaganshakti’ started...
  • ISRO bracing up for busy year: Chairman SRIHARIKOTA (AP): ISRO Chairman K Sivan today said the space agency was bracing up for a busy year during which it has lined up several missions, including its important ‘Chandrayaan-2’....
  • Unnao rape case: FIR registered against BJP MLA LUCKNOW: The police today registered an FIR against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district. The MLA has...
  • FM Jaitley to undergo kidney transplant NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and may have to undergo a possible transplant. Jaitley, 65, who has skipped office as well as oath...
  • NMC Bill: Doctors, students observe token strike across India NEW DELHI: Health services were affected for a brief period as over 50,000 resident doctors and medical students of several hospitals across the country, including AIIMS here, observed a token...
  • AAPI to partner with USAID to fight TB MUMBAI: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) have announced a partnership with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to end tuberculosis (TB) in India. The AAPI...
  • FAO urges ‘agroecology’ to fight famine ROME: Current food production methods are harming the planet while failing to provide millions of the world’s poor with enough to eat, the UN food agency has warned. Instead, adoption...
  • Prioritise universal health coverage: WHO NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation has called on member countries in South-East Asia Region to step up efforts towards universal health coverage, stressing that healthier populations create more productive...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.