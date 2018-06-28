Tell-tale emojis

Deepika Padukone is very impressed with Ranveer Singh and his beach pics. It’s the season of love confessions in Bollywood and Deepika is not keeping anything under wraps either. Usually not one to engage in public displays of affection, she couldn’t help herself from leaving a loved-up comment on rumored boyfriend Ranveer Singh’s hot new Instagram photo.

Ranveer has shared a sultry new picture in which he is seen with his shirt undone and striking a mean pose by the sea. He looks amazing, obviously. So amazing that Deepika just had to write ‘mine’ with three heart-eyes emojis, pretty much announcing the state of her own heart. An added bonus is comedian Mallika Dua’s hilarious comment. She tagged her sister in the post and wrote, “Look at your jeeju number 12.”

While Deepika rarely makes an appearance on Ranveer’s posts, he is seen in her comments section all the time.

