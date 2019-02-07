Telugu Assn celebrates Sankranthi, Republic Day

BODIWALA

CHICAGO: Telugu Association of Greater Chicago (TAGC- First Telugu association in North America) celebrated Makara Sankranti and India’s Republic Day with Telugu families and guests at the HTGC Rama Temple Auditorium, Lemont on January 26.

Over 1100 members and guests were in attendance. The TAGC Board decided to do this event with local talent promoting the Telugu culture, traditions and encouraged youth to preserve traditions.

TAGC President Ramu Billakantigaru welcomed and wished good health and wealth to TAGC members and all Telugu people across the globe. He recognized and thanked all sponsors and volunteers. According to Membership committee chair Venkat Gunuganti, the event received tremendous positive response with people attending from distant places even when the day saw negative temperatures and 4-5 inch snow. Cultural Head Uma Avadhuta mentioned that the event showcased 36 programs with over 340 participants.

The event started with Lamp Lighting by board members. It was then followed by Lord Ganesha prayer and several programs and shows designed around Sankranthi and Republic Day theme. Each and every program thoroughly entertained the audience. Chicago local singers entertained with variety of songs. Many Kids went on to the stage and started dancing to their songs.

Those coming to the program got enthusiastic to see all decorations throughout the Auditorium. Bommalla Koluvu, Kite decoration, Harvest Crop theme were special attractions according to Decorations Committee Chair Mrs. Vani Yetrintala. There was also a competition (Muggulapotti) on Sankranthi theme and winners were given prizes. There was also a Mehendi or Gorintaku free for all TAGC members.

TAGC Sankranti cultural celebration included delicious dinner with 10 items on menu like Medhu Vada, Pongal, Pulav Rice, Phool Makhani curry and Pizza for kids. Several Volunteers led by Food Chair Parameshwara Yarasani has streamlined the process. TAGC Board thanked Bawarchi restaurant for providing a tasty and delicious food at nominal price.

All the board members, various committee chairs/co-chairs, volunteers under the direction of the current President Ramu Billakanti worked hard to make TAGC 2019 event a grand success. Youth volunteers helped in the event in membership validation, ticket distribution and food serving.

Comments

comments