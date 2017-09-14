Telugu Assn holds health camp in Aurora

CHICAGO: The American Telugu Association (ATA) organized a free Health Fair on Saturday, September 9 at the Bethany f Fox Valley United Methodist Church in Aurora, a south side suburb of Chicago and it was attended by more than 200 people from the Chicagoland area.

Health Fair activities were focused primarily on providing preventive health screenings for attendees. Services offered included vital signs evaluation, EKGs, and Blood draws with testing for complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic profile, Hemoglobin A1c for diabetes, and lipid profiles. Screenings for colon cancer via FOBT were also provided.

Additionally, a team of primary care and specialist physicians provided free consultations. Specialties represented included Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Hematology/Oncology, Endocrinology, Anesthesiology, Radiology with Breast specialists, Gastroenterology, Psychiatry, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation, and Gynecology. Dentistry services were also provided, courtesy of Dr Sakala. Attendees of the health fair were offered information about discounted services for further imaging studies in cancer screening.

More than 20 specialty doctors, 15 medical students, 15 ATA team members, and 20 volunteers from the community worked for the success of the fair.

In addition to the primary health care services, Chicago Medical Society, under the leadership of Dr Vemuri Murthy, conducted a “Hands-On CPR and AED” information and training session for all attendees and volunteers.

Moreover, attendees were provided the opportunity to participate in a research study which diagnosed and provided long term care for South Asian individuals with genetic markers for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, courtesy of the University of Cincinnati.

The ATA team thanked the physicians who gave their valuable time to provide free services at the event.

The ATA Team comprised ATA Advisory Chair Hanmanth Reddy, ATA Board of Trustee Dr. Meher Medavaram, regional director Venkat Thudi, regional coordinators Mahipal Reddy, Hari Raini, standing committee members Sainath Boyapalli, Ramana Abbaraju, Jagan Bukkaraju, Bhanu Swargam, Narasimha Chittaluri, Maheeder Musukula, Karunakar Doddam, Ramana Abbaraju, Amar Nettum, and Laxmi Boyapalli (ATA OC).

Prakash Swamy

Comments

comments