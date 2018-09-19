Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Telugu community welcomes VP Venkiah Naidu

Telugu community welcomes VP Venkiah Naidu
September 19
11:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Telugu community leaders welcoming Indian VP Venkiah Naidu

Keerthi Ravoori

CHICAGO: The burgeoning Telugu community across Chicago land area  pulled together to welcome Indian Vice President  Venkaiah Naidu in one of its kind felicitation at Yellow Box Church in Plainfield, a Chicago suburb last week.
Twenty-one Telugu organizations across Chicago land area worked hand in glove to make the event a real historic one. Organizers under the leadership of Hema Kanuru and team were ecstatic when each organization from Telugu community took up the task and coordinated their efforts to leave a lasting impression of a life time.
Vice President Venkiah Naidu commended the efforts of the NRI Telugu community for bridging the gap between India and US and hailed the Telugu community as ‘Telugu velugulu’.  The Vice President encouraged the NRI Telugu community to promote mother tongue at home and lauded Manabadi volunteers for their valiant efforts in this field.

He reminded the audience that India has always been a peace loving country and a true embodiment of the principles of ‘vasudhaikakutumbam’ and ‘sarve Jana sukhinobhavanthu’. Felicitated on such a grand scale upon completion of his one year tenure as a constitutional authority, Shri Naidu Garu observed that he was indebted to the entire Telugu community.
Shri Venkaiah Naidu requested Indian Diaspora to preserve the rich cultural heritage of India and family values. In his own words ‘Indian civilization is very old and supreme and has passed the baton onto the world on many fronts whether it be literary, math or astrological fields. Religion is the way you pray and culture is a way of life. Zero was invented by an Indian. He added that if

Community activist and FIA Trustee Iftekhar Shareef greets Venkiah Naidu

there was no zero, the world wouldn’t have progressed any further.

 

Yoga initially born in India has now become the new way of life in every corner around the globe. India with a whopping 65% of population under the age of 35, is the youngest nation on earth. With the current high economic growth rate and being a global economic force, he called upon the diaspora to come and invest heavily in India.

Prominent among those participating from the Telugu community were : Telugu Association of North America, America Telugu Association, North America Telugu Society, North America Telugu Association, Telangana Association of North America,   American Telangana Association, Telugu Association of Greater Chicago, Tri State Telugu Association, Chicago Telugu Association, Chicago Andhra Association, Chicago Telangana Association, Indian Association of Greater Chicago, Telangana Association of North America and American Progressive Telugu Association.

Madhu Patel adds:

FIA Trustee Iftekhar Shareef greets Indian VP

It was a memorable moment for Chicagoans to have Vice President of India Shri M. Venkiah Naidu in Chicago. Dinner reception was hosted collectively by ATA, TANA and 21 other Telugu associations. “It was a great pride for us to receive, send off and honor our Vice President on behalf of (TANA-Telangana),” said   Iftekhar Shareef, a former President of FIA and now a FIA Trustee, besides being a prominent leader of Indian community.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Can radical Muslims be made to introspect?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • WHC gave platform to writers, artists & women entreprenures HIMANI SANAGARAM CHICAGO: The three-day meet of the 2nd World Hindu Congress countries held at the Westin Hotel in Lombard in Chicago recently, that had 2,500 delegates and 220 speakers...
  • 100 US cities to celebrate Vivekananda speech Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA), a national Hindu advocacy organization, has announced a one year 100 city celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic speech by...
  • Telugu community welcomes VP Venkiah Naidu Keerthi Ravoori CHICAGO: The burgeoning Telugu community across Chicago land area  pulled together to welcome Indian Vice President  Venkaiah Naidu in one of its kind felicitation at Yellow Box Church...
  • Vijay Jolly expects Modi govt to emerge victorious again Ramesh Soparawala India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: Vijay Jolly, one of the senior most BJP leaders and a front ranking Indian politician, exuded huge confidence predicting his party romping...
  • Grand celebration of Ganesh Utsav in Naperville Dave Vasudevan CHICAGO: Ganesh Utsav Samiti of Naperville-Aurora area celebrated Ganesh Utsav with lot of enthusiasm and devotional fervor in the parking lot of Aurora Fox Valley Mall with sizeable...
  • Radio Zindagi brings Ganeshotsav to Silicon Valley Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service SAN JOSE, CA: Radio Zindagi hosted their annual Ganeshotsav festival at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in south San Jose, California near Tully Road...
  • Milwaukee India Fest meets grand success Hemant Vakharia MILWAUKEE: India Fest Milwaukee,  launched by Spindle India in 2013, is bringing communities together beyond borders, boundaries, language, religion and region. It recently hosted a fest  in Milwaukee...
  • Bharathi Theertha honors 2 distinguished Indians Dave Vasudevan CHICAGO: Bharathi Theertha, established in 2003 in Illinois, is a nonprofit organization to improve the education, environment and health of the poor in India. It recently invited and honored...
  • Acharya Lokesh awarded US Congress Peace Prize Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and an eminent Jain Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni is the first Indian to be honored with the US Congressional Danny K...
  • HAF pledge to serve only Vegan food WASHINGTON, DC: As part of the ‘Living The Change’ sustainable living campaign, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a non-profit advocacy organization for US Hindus, has increased its commitment to green eating...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.