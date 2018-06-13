Telugu Convention lauds Raja, honors Iftekhar Shareef

India Post News Service

DALLAS, TX: A large contingent of American Telugu delegates with their families converged at American Telugu Convention 2018 jointly hosted by American Telugu Association [ATA] and Telangana American Telugu Association [TATA] at the Irving Convention Center in Las Colinas near Dallas, Texas from May 31 to June 2. Prominent among them was Ranking United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

The Convention welcomed Telugus from all across America and India especially from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Convention encompassed all the elements showcasing the rich traditions and the grandeur of Telugu culture with magnificent dance performances and musical presentations with plenary sessions: women’s forum, business seminars, political forum, spiritual messages, alumni and many more.

In unique unity, the two organizations joined together in extraordinary unison to host this grand convention. ATA President Dr. Karunakar Asireddy and TATA President Dr. Haranath Policherla worked together. Among the towering Telugu figures who joined the convention included Dr. Prem Reddy, Dr. Paila Malla Reddy and Dr. Krishna Prasad Katragadda with a huge contingent of Telugus from Chicago led by ATA Founder Hanmanth Reddy.

Ranking United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was the Chief Guest at the convention and he gave a thundering oration commending Telugus for their extraordinary contribution that has positively impacted life in America. The Congressman was introduced by Keerthi Kumar Ravoori. Joined by ATA President Karunakar Asireddy and TATA President Dr. Haranath Policherla, Raja Krishnamoorthi was applauded for his soaring inspiration for a new wave Indian Americans to aspire for elected offices in America.

At the convention, American Telugu Excellence awards were conferred to honor outstanding individuals of Telugu origin in recognition of their significant contribution in professional and humanitarian community distinction. Chicago’s prominent leader Iftekhar Shareef was among the proud recipient of the award. The award was presented at the opening gala banquet with several high level Telugu leaders and elected officials from India joining on the stage in honoring Iftekhar Shareef for his contributions to the NRI community.

Notable Chicago Telugu figures that took the leadership role at the Convention were Hanmanth Reddy, Sainath Boyapalli, Mahipal Reddy, Bhanu Swargam, Dr. Meher Medavaram, Maheedhar Muskula, Chalma Reddy Bandaru, Vikram Katamreddy, Venkat Thudi, Ramana Abaraju, Kavitha Kadari, Narasimha Chiitaluri and Srini Voruganti.

