India Post

Telugus celebrate Ugadhi & Rama NavamI

May 10
05:29 2017
Indian Consul OP Meena, the Chief Guest, seen with members of TAGC

CHICAGO: TAGC-Telugu Association of Greater Chicago celebrated Ugadhi and Sri Rama Navami at the Naperville Community Church known as Yellow Box, Naperville, with over 1,350 guests for both events
Ugadhi and Sri Rama Navami events and cultural programs were conducted with local talent followed by ‘Musical night’ program by singers from India.

TAGC President Ramachandra Reddy Ade started the program with Lord Ganesha prayer, along with the cultural team and Board of Directors. In the Ugadhi and Sri Rama Navami cultural event, around 300 participants performed a variety of entertainment programs and shows, which captivated the audience.

The program highlights include Sri Rama Navami theme songs, Maya Bazaar theme songs, Fusion on Lord Shiva, Ugadhi theme skit and Retro couple theme (hits of Tollywood stars from 1970 to 2015).

TAGC President thanked & congratulated Cultural Committee Chair Sujatha Katta, team and volunteers
Chief Guest O.P. Meena in his brief address invited TAGC members and families to the upcoming Yoga Day. TAGC office bearers and O.P. Meena honored youth members with PVSA certificates for those who volunteered and qualified for year-2016.

TAGC-DF team conducted a special raffle to collect funds which will be donated to Aakshya Vidya charitable trust whose mission it is to educate poor people in slums.

President requested guests to honor a moment of silence in loving memory of TAGC founding members Madhava R Bobbili and Baburao Javvaji.

TAGC President Ramachandra R Ade cordially invited everyone who wishes to support and bless TAGC’s efforts to spread and preserve Telugu culture and tradition and to be part of the exciting events.

Suresh Bodiwala

