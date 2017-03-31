Terror emanating from Pak affecting India’s vision for secure neighborhood: Govt

NEW DELHI: The challenge of cross-border terrorism and large-scale ceasefire violations by Pakistan continue to have a negative impact on India’s vision for a secure and peaceful neighborhood, the government said today.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India’s approach towards its neighborhood is focused on greater connectivity, stronger cooperation and broader contacts.

Asserting that high-level visits to all countries in the neighborhood have imparted a new energy to bilateral ties, the minister said the government has resolved “long-pending issues, extended timely assistance” to various countries.

“However, the challenge of cross-border terrorism and large-scale ceasefire violations by Pakistan continue to have a negative impact on our vision for a secure, prosperous and peaceful neighborhood.

“The government continues to meet this challenge with renewed resolve and determination,” Swaraj said.

She was replying to a question regarding India’s foreign policy with respect to neighboring countries and if there was a proposal to rethink or restructure it.–PTI