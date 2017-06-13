Tesla CEO needs more factories

San Francisco: Tesla, an electric automobile venture, has been in the spotlight for quite a while, with 4 of its models under making or for sale. The CEO of the ever-evolving company, Elon Musk stated recently at the shareholder’s meeting that his company is looking forward at least three and “possibly as many as 10 or 20” new factories to keep up with huge demand.

Tesla’s Model 3, mid-priced car will start its deliveries at the end of the year. Musk talked about its new car under construction, Model Y, envisioning it to become one of the most demanded Tesla models, after its arrival in the year of 2019.

The prediction is based on the 400,000 reservations that have already lured in for Model 3. The other 2 luxury vehicles that are being craved for are Model S sedan and Model X crossover. –News Source

