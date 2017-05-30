Texas Teacher allots ‘Most Likely to Become a Terrorist’ award to 7th grader

Channelview, Texas: A day after the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the teachers at Anthony Aguirre Junior High were giving out certificates to the students at a mock awards ceremony. While it was supposed to be a joyous occasion, a 7th grader, Lizeth Villanueva, received a certificate that said, ‘Most Likely to Become a Terrorist’.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said. “She was laughing about it.” the girl added.

Along with Lizeth, her mother, Ena Hernandez, too didn’t find it funny at all.

“I read it twice. I’m like, ‘What is this?!’“ she stated.

She informed that her daughter had never had a discipline problem.

“It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman,” the mother said. “It doesn’t look good because everything that’s going on right now.”

The Principal of the school, Eric Lathan, personally apologized to the mother-daughter duo at a meeting in the school.

While the names of the teachers involved haven’t been disclosed, they are being disciplined as per the school’s policy. -News Source

