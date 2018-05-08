Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for third season

The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for third season
May 08
11:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a third season.

The streaming service made the announcement at the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event in New York City, just a week after the show’s second season premiere, reported Variety.

The decision to renew the Elisabeth Moss-starrer comes as no surprise as the series, which became the first for Hulu to win the best drama at the Emmys. It also took home a Golden Globe and Peabody Award.

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel of the same name, has won over 30 awards to date.

The novel follows the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States of America.

The show also features Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Samira Wiley.

Season three will be executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Moss. Atwood will serve as a co-executive producer. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Bittersweet moment: Akshaye Khanna NEW DELHI: Akshaye Khanna, who was in the national capital to receive his father Vinod Khanna’s posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award, said it is a “bittersweet moment” for the family. “We...
  • Tearful honor National awards presented to kin of Sridevi & Vinod Khanna NEW DELHI: Two months after she died tragically, Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor collected the late...
  • Love it or not, Facebook launches dating service NEW YORK: Facebook doesn’t think hookups are meaningful and doesn’t want you to date your friends – but it’s known for a long time that its vast map of human...
  • Rajkummar Rao doesn’t like easy roles MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao says he loves roles that test his limits as there is no fun in doing something that comes “easily and naturally” to him. The actor is known...
  • Akshay likes scripts about solutions, not problems Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, whose latest films offer entertainment with a message, said he gets many scripts on the country’s issues, but he is more interested in the solutions to...
  • Lifestyle habits to add 10 years to your life Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, keeping a healthy body weight, not drinking too much alcohol, and not smoking during adulthood may add over a decade to the life expectancy...
  • Boy Scouts change name to admit girls NEW YORK: For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the group says that...
  • Swimming-pool landscaping: pretty with a minimum of debris Landscaping around an outdoor swimming pool requires no-muss, no-fuss plant selections. The pool can be a flowery focal point, but don’t open it to litter from leaves and limbs. “Both...
  • The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for third season LOS ANGELES: Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement at the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event in New...
  • Versace to launch furniture range in India NEW DELHI: Italian fashion and lifestyle major Gianni Versace is planning to bring in its range of furniture in India to tap the fast-growing luxury market here. At present, furniture...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.