The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for third season

LOS ANGELES: Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a third season.

The streaming service made the announcement at the 2018 Digital Content NewFronts event in New York City, just a week after the show’s second season premiere, reported Variety.

The decision to renew the Elisabeth Moss-starrer comes as no surprise as the series, which became the first for Hulu to win the best drama at the Emmys. It also took home a Golden Globe and Peabody Award.

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel of the same name, has won over 30 awards to date.

The novel follows the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States of America.

The show also features Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Samira Wiley.

Season three will be executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Moss. Atwood will serve as a co-executive producer. PTI

