The most expensive car is no longer for sale

Known to be as one of the most expensive cars by Rolls Royce, the Sweptail was disclosed on the 29th May, 2017 at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este, Italy. This vehicle, which has the largest aluminum grille among all Rolls Royce, would be costing around $12.83 million or Rs. 83 crore.

Acknowledged as a luxury car and aero-engine manufacturer, apparently, a “a connoisseur of super-yachts and aircraft” met the company in the of 2013, to create, probably the most exceptional and luxurious vehicle. And 3 years later, that’s exactly what he received, a two-seater coupé featuring a large panoramic glass roof.

Rolls-Royce’s history as the world’s leading coachbuilder is at the very core of its identity as the world’s leading luxury brand. The arrival of 103EX shone a light on the future of Rolls-Royce in this field, and Sweptail is proof, today, that Rolls-Royce is at the pinnacle of coachbuilding,” said the CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

The director of design at Rolls-Royce, Giles Taylor has said, “You might say we cut the cloth for the suit of clothes that he will be judged by. Sweptail is the automotive equivalent of haute couture”. -News Source

