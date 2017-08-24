Thousands attend 25th FOG India Day Mela and Parade

California’s Fremont City, also dubbed as Little India, was alive with dancing, singing and flag waving as the community held its annual weeklong FOG (Festival of Globe) extravaganza. Federation of Indo-Americans of Northern California celebrated its 25th FOG India Day Mela and Parade with more than 80,000 in attendance for week-long events including FOG Movie fest, Awards Nite, Summit, dance competition, singing contest, freedom fighters reflection contest, food festival, real estate pavilion, fair and parade.

Billed as the biggest Indian parade in West Coast to celebrate the 70th India Independence Day, the event kicked off on Saturday with Mela and cultural performances. The 25rd FOG India Day Mela and Parade was held on August 12 and 13 at 39439 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont, CA.

For past 25 years, FIA-organized Festival of India has come to symbolize the unity, integrity, culture and best of the things that are hallmark of the Indian community in Bay area. Celebrated over two days, this festival has many popular and well sought after segments such as health fair, grand parade, Bollywood celebrity as Grand Marshal, kids talent programs, cultural programs representing cross section of India and a Mela (fair) that features best of offers for Indian community.

On a breezy weekend with temperature little over 80F and summer coming to a close, 25th FOG India Day Mela and Parade opened with a bang in California, which has over 16% of Asian population. It started as a local event some 25 years back and has now grown manifold. It showcases the perfect blend of fun, entertainment and national integration.

Today it has become a national event attracting participants from as far away as East Coast, says Dr Romesh Japra, Convener of FIA and Chairman, FOG.

The celebrations kicked off with a flag hoisting ceremony on August 11 at the San Jose City Hall. The event was hosted by Councilmember Ash Kalra. The event was attended by Consul General Venkatesan Ashok, Rajesh Verma, Yogi Chugh to name a few. Dr Japra, Chairman and Convener of the FIA, spoke about what the flag raising ceremony meant to him, “Every year it keeps getting better and bigger – I think we realize how fortunate we are to have this freedom, unlike many others. This flag hoisting makes us proud and makes us realize who we are and what we are.”

The festival opened on August 12 at 10 a.m. in Paseo Padre Parkway with the “Free Health Fair”. The Health Fair had about 20 Indian American physicians and other medical professionals providing free medical services and follow up. The fair was organized by FIA team members with physicians and other medical professionals from Pacific Cardiology, Arable Light MD, Kaiser Permanente, Capsule RX, Imotion physical therapy, Regeneron, Gilead to name a few. Health fair was coordinated by Naresh Sodhi, Raju Mantena and team.

Most awaited event

FOG parade, the most awaited event started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted for over two hours on August 13. Grand Marshal Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee led the parade with FIA Chairman Dr Romesh Japra. The Parade route was on the main street of Paseo Padre Parkway. Bajpai, who rode through the parade in a horse-drawn carriage, said the pride he sees in the younger participants and watchers is “very much visible.” “They love America, and being Americans, but at the same time they feel so rooted to the place where they come from,” said Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee, also credited as Manoj Bajpai, is an Indian film actor who predominantly works in Hindi cinema and has also done Telugu and Tamil language films. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri and Actor Prashantt Guptha graced the parade as co-grand marshals.

The Parade was coordinated by Deepak Chhabra, Chair, Parade and there were about 20 floats showcasing the rich culture and heritage of India. Many local ethnic groups such as Sindhi association, Bay Area Tamil Manram, Kannada group, Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal participated in the parade with colorful floats and entertainment programs highlighting the state’s culture and heritage.

Deepak Chhabra (Chair, Parade) said, “The Parade continues to be the main attraction of Festival of India every year. There is renewed interest, enthusiasm and participation from various parts of community in making the parade a grand success. We are planning to increase the number of floats significantly and leave an indelible impression of rich Indian culture this year.”

Cultural events showcasing the talent of Bay area kids and adults went on for all two days. The dance competition was coordinated by Jyotsna Bendapudi, FOG cultural chair.

The cultural events were spread for two days under different categories of groups and solo in both Indian and Western dance forms. Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Bhangra, Bollywood and classical dances by kids and adults entertained the audiences thoroughly.

The FOG India Day Mela, besides having the entertainment factor, is the best platform to market your business. The festival offers an opportunity for businesses to provide support, patronage and encourage events that increase and strengthen the cultural diversity and community involvement. There were around 95 trade booths and 15 food booths. The trade booths catered to wide range of business starting from fashion jewelry, clothing, designers, real estate, insurance, credit union, banks, tourist agents, airlines etc. There were stalls carrying multi-colored and elaborately patterned fabrics of saris, shawls and kurtas; intricately designed bangles, toe rings, anklets and earrings.

Sponsors who made this event possible are Airlines partner Air India, Astrology partner Astro Vastu Solution by Vaneet Sharma, Bank of the West, Incredible India, Wells Fargo, Arable/Light MD, MCIS Insurance, Comcast xfinity, Direct TV Now, Sling TV, Turkish Airlines, Calcoast/Intero, McDonalds, PNG jewelers, Nurture kids, Star Plus, Life OK, TV Asia, Dr. Monika Chugh, Union Bank, Excel Test Prep, CEFCU, Unitek, SG Inc CPA, Keen Learners Montessori, Eve Decor, Event Mozo, Raymond James, Charles Schwab, Genze by Mahindra, O Homes, Toll Brothers, Robson Homes, Timothy Crofton.

Commenting on the success of the Festival, Rajesh Verma, President FIA and FOG Event coordinator said, “This is our way of passing on the torch of our pride in our traditions to the future generations of American Indian youth.” Festival of India is unmatched in performance, participation and organization by dynamic and talented spirit of Asian Indians. He thanked the volunteers who had worked relentlessly and planned the events for months and made it a huge success.

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Comments

comments