Thousands attend spectacular Dusshera-Diwali festival event in Houston

HOUSTON: Thousands of Indian-Americans gathered for a spectacular annual Dusshera-Diwali festival event in the city of Houston.

The event, a regular feature here for the last seven years, was held at the sprawling Skeeters Stadium on Saturday and also saw the participation of Texas Governor Greg Abbot, which is a first in itself as never before has any high ranking public official joined the Indian-American community to celebrate an Indian festival.

Representatives of the consulates of India, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico also joined the celebrations.

The Diwali-Dusshera festival event was organized by the Shri Sita Ram Foundation, a non profit engaged in promoting Vedic culture – the ancient culture and heritage of India.

The entire stadium was decorated with a million multi-colored lights, floral garlands and a large figure of Ganesha adorned the entrance.

It featured a ‘mini-India Bazaar’ with beautifully decorated red satin-draped shops glittering with lights adorning the entire concourse, selling traditional jewellery, clothing and sundry items and a food court offering various Indian street food.

Congressman Pete Olson was the parade marshal for the Dusshera Parade, the highlight of the evening.

Priests from different temples in Houston together performed the ‘Maha Aarti’ – final prayers to conclude the event. PTI

