Thunderstorm, lightning killed 124 in 2 days: MHA

May 04
17:01 2018
NEW DELHI: As many as 124 people have lost their lives due to thunderstorms and lightning in five states in the last two days, the Home Ministry said today.

The highest 73 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, 35 killed in Rajasthan, eight in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab.

A fresh warning has been issued about a possible thunderstorm accompanied with squall which may hit four states – West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh – today, a home ministry spokesperson said. PTI

