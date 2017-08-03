Please set up your API key!

Time for talk on North Korea is Over: US

August 03
2017
Washington: The United States have declared that the time to talk about North Korea is over, ignoring the UN’s response for Pyongyang’s latest ICBM launch in favour of bomber flights and missile defence system tests.

Nikki Haley, the US delegate at the UN stated that there was no point in holding a fruitless emergency Security Council session, warning that a weak additional council resolution would be worse than nothing in light of the North’s repeated violations.

“An additional Security Council resolution that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value,” she wrote.

“It sends the message to the North Korean dictator that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him.

“China must decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step. The time for talk is over.” -AFP

