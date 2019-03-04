Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

TMC asks Modi, Shah if soldiers sent are to die without a plan

TMC asks Modi, Shah if soldiers sent are to die without a plan
March 04
16:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah and said that the armed forces were being used for political posturing.
Minutes after the press conference of Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, in which he said that the Indian Air Force does not count the number of dead, the Prime Minister’s Office quoting Modi tweeted that everyone should believe the armed forces and be proud of them.

“We all believe the Armed Forces. Are proud of them. We don’t believe the Jumla Jodi. Are U sending our soldiers to die without a plan? Or purpose?… Or is your purpose only to win an election? U shamelessly reduce precious pics of martyred jawans to a backdrop at your pol rally) (sic),” tweeted TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien, quoting the PMO’s tweet.
In another tweet, O’Brien also targeted Shah, accusing him of trying to co-opt the armed forces.

“Mr Modi & Mr Shah, are you sending our soldiers to die, without plan? Or purpose? …Or is your purpose to only win the election? ( In this speech , you shamelessly reduce the Armed Forces to being the private property of a political party),” tweeted O’Brien, referring to Shah’s speech in Assam on February 17, where he said that the sacrifices of the forces will not be in vain because the BJP is in power at the Centre. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.