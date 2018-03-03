To Russian with love

Shriya Saran, who has been dating Russian sportsman-businessman Andrei Koscheev for a long time now, is all set to get hitched in Udaipur now. With rumors about her marriage making the rounds for quite some time, the actress refused to speak about her private life. She, however, did not deny pointed queries that asked her if she was tying the knot with Andrei over a three-day ceremony in Udaipur, on March 17, 18 and 19.

Reports suggest that a source close to the actress said that the preparations are on in full swing and Shriya has been ringing up close friends and colleagues to invite them to the wedding. Reportedly, it will be a traditional Hindu ceremony planned months in advance with a Holi-themed celebration, with the sangeet and mehendi preceding the shaadi.

