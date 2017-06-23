Toilets funded by NRIs could bear their names

New Delhi: You may now be able to see public toilets named after the NRIs who helped funding them. The Swachh Bharat initiative has now begun a new plan of naming the public toilets after person who at least provides 60% funds for the facility, according to the urban development ministry.

The laid down standards for the initiative started by the Modi led government is that there should be one public toilet after every 500 meters. Till now, the Center provides up to 40% of the funds required for its construction. –News Source

