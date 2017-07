Bollywood actor Ronit Roy will soon be seen in a Tollywood flick as an antagonist. According to the latest buzz, Ronit Roy will be working in a movie starring Ravi Teja as a villain. However, the actor is yet to make an official statement.

The movie is going to be an official Telegu remake of the Tamil thriller ‘Bogan’. The makers of the movie are still in talks with Roy, offering him the main antagonist’s role. -PTI

