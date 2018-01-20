Tomorrow’s superstar

Even before her debut, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday has made an impression internationally as well. Ananya appeared in Vanity Fair magazine’s cover page in which she shares the space with tomorrow superstars from different industries. She shares the space with Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe.

The 19-year-old star kid has featured in the latest issue of the US edition of Vanity Fair. The leading magazine has done its annual spread on the debutantes who shone at the 25th Bal des Debutantes (also known as Le Bal) in Paris last November.

The other prominent names in the spread include Scotland’s Cecily Lasnet (great-granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), French film icon Jean-Paul Belmondo’s grandson Giacomo Belmondo, Princess Sibilla and Prince Leopold of Luxembourg among others.

