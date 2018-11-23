Tourism has immense potential in Arunachal: CM

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited investors to explore opportunities in the state that has, of late, got a boost in transport infrastructure.

Power intensive industries and tourism are the major sectors that state has immense potential, he said. The road connectivity has improved a lot during the last four years and the railway has also found a footprint in the state, Khandu said.

He was addressing the delegates after inaugurating the fifth North East Connectivity Summit organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), at Tawang, an official release said here.

Besides the help it is getting from the Centre, the state government has prepared a roadmap for connectivity strategy by 2022 which would ensure reliable connectivity to all administrative and commercial centres, Khandu said.

Besides roads and railway, he said, Pasighat is now on the Indian aviation map under the UDAN scheme, he said adding that helicopter services were also there at Aalo, Itanagar, Tuting, Walong, Yingkiong, and Ziro.

Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Tezu and Ziro shall also become operational soon, he said.

“We are exploring possibility of developing floating terminals on major rivers like Dibang, Lohit and Siang in collaboration with Inland Waterways Authority of India,” the chief minister said.

Drawing the attention of the delegates to the tourism potential the state offers, Khandu said Arunachal has created a niche in eco-tourism and it can also offer cultural tourism, adventure tourism and pilgrimage tourism.

“The great tourism potential of the region remains largely untapped and here lies a great opportunity to develop circuits, hotels and other infrastructure,” he said.

The chief minister said more than 4,50,000 tourist arrival was recorded last year in the state in comparison to a meagre 2178 in 1999.

“This year till September we hosted 3,50,000 tourists.

This figure will shoot higher as the peak season started from October. On November 2, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has also initiated Tourist Police,” Khandu said.

He said the state is on the path to become power surplus with the commissioning of two hydro power plants of 110 MW in Pare and 600MW in Kameng.

“We invite the power intensive industries to come and explore the state. We are willing to create tailor made policies for industries that are non-polluting and help the state achieve its potential,” the chief minister added.

The two-day summit is being attended by representatives from neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh. PTI

Comments

comments