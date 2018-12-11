Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December Aries (21 March – 20 April) You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however...
  • Barmer, Rajasthan Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the...
  • Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a...
  • Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds NEW DELHI: In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the...
  • Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here. Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing...
  • ‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was...
  • Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit....
  • Statue of Unity likely to boost Guj tourism PANAJI: The ‘Statue of Unity’ dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is likely to propel the tourism growth of Gujarat, an official here said. The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is...
  • SpiceJet to launch 8 flights from Hyderabad MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year. The Gurugram-based airline will also...
  • Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings...
  

Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons

Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons
December 11
16:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here.

Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage village Kisama here, the minister said it is a matter of great pride to see people coming together and celebrating happiness, the diversity of the country and “everything that is beautiful”.

He said Nagaland represents everything that is wonderful about the country – the color, music, dance, textile and food – besides being an amazing destination.

“Tourism is the future for Nagaland and the entire North East region. Kerala is God’s own country but this is God’s own paradise. Such amazing people and hospitality will not be found anywhere in the world,” he said.

Alphons said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,351 crore for the region as it believes that the northeast is really the window to the East. The Prime Ministers Look East policy is also focused on the region, he said. For Nagaland, he said, the tourism ministry has sanctioned ‘Swadesh Darshan’ project worth Rs 197 crore.

On connectivity issues of the region, Alphons said that he held talks with the civil aviation minister recently for starting helicopter service on the Guwahati-Dimapur-Kohima-Imphal route. The tourism ministry will compensate the losses incurred by the service providers but the move would improve air connectivity.

Asserting that the Centre is determined to create the basic infrastructure necessary to push tourism in the region, he claimed, the Modi government during the last four-and-a-half years has done more than what has been done in the last 65 years for the people of this country.

We are spending more than Rs 15 lakh crore on creation of infrastructure. We have electrified every village and now giving free electricity connection to the poor people.

Every poor citizen of India has access to medical facilities. They can walk into any private hospital and the government pays for it, he said. We are on a huge path of progress…India is the third-largest economy and we are becoming a global power, he said.

Maintaining that the tourism industry in India employs 84 million people, he said that during the last four-and-a-half years, the industry has created 13.92 million jobs.

We are earning USD 234 billion (in tourism). We contribute 7 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 13 per cent to employment. We are on the way to establishing tourism as the biggest growth sector in the country,” he said.

Alphons said the country has immense possibilities and the Centre is keen on working with the state governments. For instance, the Hornbill Festival can be displayed to the world.

The government is keen on promoting it on the global map so that millions of people can witness the festival.

Accompanied by his wife, the minister, during his maiden visit to the Hornbill Festival, also graced the traditional Naga stone pulling ceremony commemorating the silver jubilee celebration of Northern Angami Youth Organization at Chiephobozou.

He also inaugurated the ‘Rhododendron Resort’ constructed under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ project of the Tourism Ministry at Phesama village just above Kisama Heritage.

Alphons, along with vice chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar, also witnessed the cultural performances of the various Naga tribes. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Advisor for Tourism, H Khehovi Yepthomi, guided the Union minister. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th December Aries (21 March – 20 April) You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall be better however...
  • Barmer, Rajasthan Rich in craft, the desert area was once a camel trade route Occupying an area of 28,387 sq. km, Barmer is among the larger districts in Rajasthan. Being in the...
  • Maharajas Express tickets will get you AI discount NEW DELHI: Passengers booking tickets for the railways’ luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can now avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, a...
  • Rail Museum ties up with Madam Tussauds NEW DELHI: In a first public-private museum collaboration, National Rail Museum and Madame Tussauds have joined hands to provide special discounts to those tourists who want to visit both the...
  • Tourism is the future of northeast: Alphons KOHIMA: Northeast is unique and tourism is the future of the region, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons said here. Addressing a gathering on the fifth day of the ongoing...
  • ‘Wonders of World’ park based on ‘filmy’ idea NEW DELHI: The idea for the proposed ‘Wonders of the World’ theme park in south Delhi where sculptures made of industrial and other kinds of waste would be installed, was...
  • Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit....
  • Statue of Unity likely to boost Guj tourism PANAJI: The ‘Statue of Unity’ dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is likely to propel the tourism growth of Gujarat, an official here said. The number of tourists visiting Gujarat is...
  • SpiceJet to launch 8 flights from Hyderabad MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore, starting January 1 next year. The Gurugram-based airline will also...
  • Ahmedabad hotels stop bookings with MakeMyTrip NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip has said it continues to offer hotels in Ahmedabad and is in talks with some of its hotel partners who have stopped taking bookings...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.