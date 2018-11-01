Tourism MoU between India & Korea approved

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Korea for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism, a statement from the government said.

The main objectives of the MoU are to expand bilateral cooperation in tourism, including cooperation in data related to tourism, between tourism stakeholders, including hotels and tour operators, to establish exchange programs for cooperation in human resource development and encourage investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“India and Korea have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The two parties are now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism,” the statement said.

Korea is one of the leading tourist-generating markets for India from East Asia. The MoU would be instrumental in increasing arrival from this source market, the statement said. PTI

Comments

comments