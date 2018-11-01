Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Tourism MoU between India & Korea approved

Tourism MoU between India & Korea approved
November 01
17:05 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Korea for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism, a statement from the government said.
The main objectives of the MoU are to expand bilateral cooperation in tourism, including cooperation in data related to tourism, between tourism stakeholders, including hotels and tour operators, to establish exchange programs for cooperation in human resource development and encourage investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“India and Korea have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The two parties are now desiring to strengthen and further develop the established relationship for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism,” the statement said.
Korea is one of the leading tourist-generating markets for India from East Asia. The MoU would be instrumental in increasing arrival from this source market, the statement said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India continue to plead Masood Azhar with China?

  • No (100%, 3 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.