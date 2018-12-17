Tourism to be game-changer for Arunachal: Khandu

DAMBUK: Tourism will be a game-changer for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief MinisterPema Khandusaid here Sunday, while expressing hope that as connectivity improves in the North East, the states will compete with each other to attract tourists.

Khandu flagged off `JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury’, a part of the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music organised by Arunachal Tourism.

Tourism festivals in the state such as Ziro Festival of Music, Mechuka Adventure Festival and Orange Festival were initiated during his tenure as tourism minister, he said.

“Tourism will be a game-changer for Arunachal and particularly for eastern Arunachal. As connectivity progresses, the region will see competition with each other,” he said.

The chief minister said the Orange Festival (OFAM) initially met with scepticism, but now it is gaining wide acceptance among the locals.

“OFAM is growing bigger and better every year and will benefit local tribal communities economically,” said Khandu.

According to state officials, the festival is also attracting international tourists, putting the state on the global cultural map. PTI

