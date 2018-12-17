Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Tourism to be game-changer for Arunachal: Khandu

Tourism to be game-changer for Arunachal: Khandu
December 17
10:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DAMBUK: Tourism will be a game-changer for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief MinisterPema Khandusaid here Sunday, while expressing hope that as connectivity improves in the North East, the states will compete with each other to attract tourists.

Khandu flagged off `JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury’, a part of the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music organised by Arunachal Tourism.

Tourism festivals in the state such as Ziro Festival of Music, Mechuka Adventure Festival and Orange Festival were initiated during his tenure as tourism minister, he said.

“Tourism will be a game-changer for Arunachal and particularly for eastern Arunachal. As connectivity progresses, the region will see competition with each other,” he said.

The chief minister said the Orange Festival (OFAM) initially met with scepticism, but now it is gaining wide acceptance among the locals.

“OFAM is growing bigger and better every year and will benefit local tribal communities economically,” said Khandu.

According to state officials, the festival is also attracting international tourists, putting the state on the global cultural map. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will PM Narendra Modi now show some humility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.