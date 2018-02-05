Something went wrong with the connection!

Travel agents’ to hold convention in Srinagar

February 05
05:48 2018
SRINAGAR: To give a major boost to the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has decided to hold its 64th annual convention here in March for the first time in three decades, an official said here.

He said this was announced by the president of TAAI, Sunil Kumar, at a press meet in New Delhi.

“To give a major boost to the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the TAAI is going to organize its 64th annual convention from March 27 to 30 this year in Srinagar,” an official of the tourism department said.

Around 500 travel agents from across India are expected to participate in the annual convention which is seen as a major boost to tourism of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Kumar said Jammu and Kashmir is one of the prime destinations in India where travelers can enjoy any tourism products.

He said the TAAI convention will help leading travel agents get familiar with beauty and hospitality of the state.

Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, who was also present, said the state government wants to show the state’s tourism beauty to the country by organizing the annual convention.

He said the state tourism department is organizing many festivals and cultural activities in the state to entertain the tourists visiting the state.

Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah said the TAAI convention is like a homecoming for travel agents.

“It is after 30 years that the TAAI convention is happening in Kashmir. It will be homecoming for you to visit Kashmir and see by yourself the beautiful landscape, culture, art and craft, sumptuous food, and above all the hospitable people of JK state,” he said.-PTI

