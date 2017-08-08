Travelling to North Korea banned by US from September 1

Washington: Citizen holding a US passports won’t be allowed to sit on a plane off to North Korea from September 1 onwards. According to the US State Department, any Americans residing in North Korea should leave the country before that date.

There might be an exception for journalists and humanitarians, who need to travel to the country for their work.

The US government had stated last month that it would bar Americans from traveling to North Korea due to the risk of “long-term detention” there.

The decision of a ban has been made due to the over the bar tensions between the two countries. North Korea will become the only country to which Americans are banned from travelling.

“Persons currently in North Korea on a U.S. passport should depart North Korea before the travel restriction enters into effect on Friday, September 1, 2017,” the state department said. -Reuters

