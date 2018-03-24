Something went wrong with the connection!

Truck drivers jailed for killing 8 Indians in UK road crash

March 24
07:37 2018
LONDON: Two truck drivers guilty of killing eight Indians last year in one of Britain’s worst road accidents were jailed by a UK court today.

Ryszard Masierak, a 31-year-old Polish national convicted of dangerous and drink driving at the end of a trial earlier this month, was jailed for 14 years.
Second truck driver David Wagstaff, 54-year-old courier company worker involved in the highway pile-up, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

He had been cleared by a jury of the more serious charge of dangerous driving at the end of the trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

The crash had led to the deaths of Nottingham-based Keralite minibus driver Cyriac Joseph and seven of his passengers all Indians.-PTI

