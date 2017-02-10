Trump agrees to honor ‘One China’ policy in call with Xi

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump today agreed to “honor” the decades-old ‘One China’ policy on Taiwan during his first telephonic call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in a U-turn from his hardline stance on the sensitive issue which had angered Beijing.

“The two leaders discussed numerous topics and President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our ‘One China’ policy,” the White House said, signaling an apparent easing of relations between the two major powers.

During their phone conversation, Trump and Xi also agreed to cooperate in trade, investment and international affairs, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It quoted Trump as saying that he fully understands the high significance of the US government’s pursuit of the ‘One-China’ policy.

Trump added that the US government adheres to the ‘One-China’ policy, the report said. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and insists all countries having bilateral ties with it to abide by the ‘One-China’ policy.

Xi said he appreciated Trump’s stressing that the US government adheres to the ‘One-China’ policy. He said the policy is the political basis of China-US relations.

Representatives of the US and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest, the White House said.

“The phone call between President Trump and President Xi was extremely cordial, and both leaders extended best wishes to the people of each other’s countries,” it said, adding that they also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries.

Trump and Xi look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes, the White House said of the “lengthy conversation” between the two leaders.

Trump, after his election, had stated that the ‘One-China’ policy on Taiwan is up for negotiation and that he is not fully committed to it.

China had hit back saying ‘One-China’ policy which stipulates that Taiwan is part of Chinese mainland is “non-negotiable”.

Trump has also often accused Beijing of unfair trade practices, currency manipulation and military buildup in the South China Sea.

Earlier in the day, a presidential spokesman said Trump believes that a constructive relationship between China and America is in the fundamental interest of both countries.

“I think it (US-China relationship) is obviously important to us and the President understands that. He has spoken fairly often about China. He understands both the national and economic interests that we have, the desire for our companies to access the Chinese market, but also the national security interests that we have,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference.

Trump, Spicer insisted, wants to have a fruitful and constructive relationship with China.

“And he looks forward to developing that as we go forward,” Spicer said. .

The phone conversation between the two leaders happened a day after Trump wrote a letter to Xi and on the eve of his scheduled meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Xi Jinping had sent a congratulatory letter on the day of the President’s inauguration.

Trump sent the letter to Xi to wish him and the people of China a happy Lantern Festival.

“The President, in his note to Xi Jinping, stated that he believes that having a constructive relationship with China would be something that would serve the fundamental interests of both of our countries and really the region in the world more widely, and that he does look forward to discussing matters of mutual cooperation, as well as delving into some of the well-known differences in the relationship,” a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call.

In Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, reacting to Trump’s letter, had praised it.

“We highly commend President Trump for expressing festive greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people,” Lu Kang had told journalists, adding “cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries.”

In its editorial appreciating yesterday’s letter by Trump to Xi, an editorial in the state-run Global Times said today that the new US President who has made some strong statements against China, including renegotiating ‘One China’ policy has warmed up to Beijing after taking over office.–PTI