Trump announces intent to appoint Indian-American to advisory committee

January 18
16:52 2019
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to appoint prominent Indian-American financial expert Prem Parameswaran to a key presidential advisory committee, the White House has said.

Parameswaran, 50, is the only Indian-American among the 12 members the president intends to appoint to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Based in New York, Parameswaran is the Group Chief Financial Officer and president of Eros International’s North America operations.

Trump also announced his intent to designate Elaine L Chao to be Co-Chair of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Other members the president intends to appoint to the panel are Michelle Park as co-chair, Paul Hsu as co-chair; Jennifer Carnahan, David B Cohen, Grace Y Lee, George Leing, Jan-Ie Low, Herman Martir, Amata Coleman Radewagen, Sean D Reyes and Chiling Tong, it said.

Former US President Barack Obama established the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, composed of leaders from a wide spectrum of industries including business, health, universities, nonprofit organisation, government and more.

These commissioners work with all agencies of the federal government to improve the health, education, and economic status of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders communities. PTI

