Trump Approves Supply of Weapons to Kurdish Forces

According to the US officials, President Donald Trump has given the required approval to supply weapons to the Kurdish forces fighting the ISIS in Syria. Despite the raging Turkish opposition, the funding aims to provide support to the YPG.

“The approval is effective immediately but the timeline for weapons delivery is to be refined.” said the official.

Although, it hasn’t been specified what type of arms would be provided to the Kurdish, but they will certainly be used to battle the IS bastion settled in Raqqa. The officials are expecting a blood-soaked war to envelop the jihadists’ capital.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey said that he hopes that the US will soon reverse their policy.

Soon after the Pentagon chief Jim Mattis met a Turkish official at an anti-IS coalition summit in Denmark, the decision to supply weaponry to the Kurds was announced. -PTI

