Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Trump defends criticism of Sweden on immigration

Trump defends criticism of Sweden on immigration
March 13
10:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump praised Sweden as a close ally but he also said he had been right in his criticism of the country’s immigration policies.
Trump said during a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven that immigration has “certainly” caused problems in Sweden. He added that he didn’t mind taking “a little heat” for his past comments because he “proved to be right.”
The president drew widespread criticism more than a year ago when he told a rally that immigration was spreading violence and extremism, pointing to “what’s happening last night in Sweden.” Nothing extraordinary had taken place in Sweden the previous night, but it happened to be when Trump saw an analyst talking about the subject on Fox News.

Trump has previously claimed vindication, telling Time magazine that soon after his remarks the country had a “massive riot, and death, and problems.” In fact, two days after the rally, a riot broke out in an immigrant neighborhood but no one died and the biggest surprise for many Swedes was that a police officer found it necessary to fire his gun.
Löfven was critical at the time, saying it was important to use “facts correctly.”
The Swedish leader was asked if he stood by that critique after The New York Times reported that gang-related assaults and shootings were on the rise in Sweden and that crime and immigration were expected to be key issues in the country’s upcoming general election.
Löfven did not directly address his comments about Trump. He said he’d inherited legislation that was “not sustainable” when it came to refugees and that he’d worked to reduce the number allowed into his country. He also said his government had dedicated more resources to police and cracking down on organized crime and terrorism.-AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Trump administration escalates California immigration feud SACRAMENTO, CA: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions brought the Trump administration’s feud with California to the doorstep of the state Capitol, suing over its so-called sanctuary state law and dramatically...
  • After e-Visa, govt offers online visa services NEW DELHI: A scheme to provide various visa services to foreign nationals online is underway after the execution of the highly successful e-Visa scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs has...
  • Trump defends criticism of Sweden on immigration WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump praised Sweden as a close ally but he also said he had been right in his criticism of the country’s immigration policies. Trump said during a...
  • Trump hails court on DACA decision WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is hailing a federal judge’s decision upholding his right to end a program for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. But the ruling by...
  • Mother separated from child in detention released DALLAS: A Congolese woman at the center of a lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of unlawfully separating her from her 7-year-old daughter after they crossed the California-Mexico border seeking asylum...
  • Punjab CM, UK envoy discuss illegal immigration MOHALI: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith have stressed on the need to crack down on rogue travel agents who were instrumental in facilitating illegal...
  • Rs 2,000 cr sanctioned for PoK refugees NEW DELHI: The government has said it had sanctioned a Rs 2,000-crore compensation package for the refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) living in Jammu and Kashmir. In a written statement,...
  • Release sought of Mexican journalist in US HOUSTON: Human rights attorneys are seeking the release of an award-winning Mexican journalist detained in a remote Texas immigration facility while seeking asylum in the United States. Attorneys told the...
  • Christians key patrons for Jews moving to Israel TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel’s founding fathers, who etched a commitment to encouraging Jewish immigration into the declaration of independence, might be surprised to find that, seven decades later, the state...
  • Italy unable to end immigration of ‘sex slaves’ ROME: Precious survived a trip across North Africa and two sinking boats before making it to Italy, only to be confronted with the reality facing young Nigerian migrants like her:...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.