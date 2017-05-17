Please set up your API key!

India Post

Trump Disclosed Intelligence Secrets to Russians: Officials

May 17
08:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Washington: The US President Donald Trump revealed some highly confidential information to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak last week, said two US officials with knowledge of the subject. The secrets shared were about a planned Islamic state operation. However, the White House has dismissed the allegations, calling them false.

“The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser claimed. “At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. The president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known. … I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” he added.

The Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson said that the meeting with Russia was about counter-terrorism, while Dina Powell, the deputy national security adviser, called the news story false.

According to one of the officials, Trump was boasting about his knowledge in the meeting, about the rising threats and claimed that he was being updated on a daily basis. -Reuters

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.