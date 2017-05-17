Trump Disclosed Intelligence Secrets to Russians: Officials

Washington: The US President Donald Trump revealed some highly confidential information to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak last week, said two US officials with knowledge of the subject. The secrets shared were about a planned Islamic state operation. However, the White House has dismissed the allegations, calling them false.

“The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser claimed. “At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. The president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known. … I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” he added.

The Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson said that the meeting with Russia was about counter-terrorism, while Dina Powell, the deputy national security adviser, called the news story false.

According to one of the officials, Trump was boasting about his knowledge in the meeting, about the rising threats and claimed that he was being updated on a daily basis. -Reuters

