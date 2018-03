Trump hails court on DACA decision

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is hailing a federal judge’s decision upholding his right to end a program for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

But the ruling by a judge in Maryland does not alter a nationwide injunction issued by a federal judge in San Francisco. The earlier decision requires the administration to continue renewing work permits granted these immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump had set March 5 as DACA’s end date.

Trump tweeted: “Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that `President Trump has the right to end DACA.’ President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!”

Trump blames Democrats for the failure to reach an immigration deal. -AP

