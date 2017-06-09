Please set up your API key!

India Post

Trump is trying to rebuild ties with Russia: Tillerson

June 09
11:14 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson declared on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump would not undermine his efforts to restore the relations between the US and Russia.

While a number of global leaders have expressed their mistrust over the newly elected President and his administration, the office has been questioned a lot about its relationship with Russia.

“I can’t really comment on any of that because I don’t have any direct knowledge,” Rex Tillerson stated. “The president’s been clear to me: do not let what’s happened over here in the political realm prevent you from the work that you need to do on this relationship and he’s been quite clear with me… that we might make progress. I’m really not involved in any of these other issues,” he continued.

Many US intelligence agencies have pointed out that Russia had a major role in tilting the elections in favor of Trump.

“We do believe that engaging globally remains important and we will be seeking ways to remain engaged and there are many ways we can do that, through the U.N. intergovernmental panel on climate change as well as economic and trade forums that we will obviously be very active in as well,” he added.

He had addressed the media during his visit to New Zealand. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Pakistan a Threat, not ally: US think tank Washington: Pakistan has been home to Taliban, the Haqqani network and many other terror groups, which has lead to categorizing it as a threat, not an ally, according to a...
  • Trump is trying to rebuild ties with Russia: Tillerson The Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson declared on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump would not undermine his efforts to restore the relations between the US and Russia. While a...
  • Ahmedabad Topper becomes a Jain Monk Varshil Shah, one of the class 12th toppers from Ahmedabad, scored a 99.9% in his examinations, winning the entry ticket to some of the best colleges in the country. However,...
  • ED arrests Delhi businessman for money laundering case New Delhi: A Delhi based businessman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for an alleged connection in the demonetization money laundering case. The investigation has been initiated against Delhi lawyer...
  • Two caught with 156kg Poppy in Udhampur Jammu: The cops caught a Punjab bound truck with 156kg of poppy in the Udhampur district, arresting two men, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. It was surprise checks that lead...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.