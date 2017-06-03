Trump says no to Paris Climate deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump has made his final decision of pulling out the country from the Paris Climate deal. While he said that he might re-enter the accord with a “fair” deal, he was admonished by a lot of European governments.

Announcing his decision at an event at the White House Rose Garden, it is going to set the world’s largest economy apart from almost all of the countries in the world, which includes the American organizations as well.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers,” the President said.

“So we’re getting out,” Trump said, “but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can that’s great, and if we can’t that’s fine.” he added. –News Source

