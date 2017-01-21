Trump signs executive order against Obamacare on Day One

WASHINGTON: Within hours of taking the oath, new US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at “minimizing the economic burden” of Obamacare “pending repeal”, to make good on one of his most impassioned campaign promises of dismantling his predecessor’s healthcare law.

The one-page executive order was Trump’s first since becoming the 45th president of the US. The order says “It is the policy of my administration to seek the prompt repeal” of the law.

Moving into the Oval Office soon after his inaugural parade concluded, Trump signed the order on Affordable Care Act directing “the departments and agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition to repeal and replace,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters here.

The order was titled “Minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal”. The White House did not provide details about which aspects of the law Trump wanted to target through this order.

The order asks federal departments and agencies to take actions consistent with law to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act, and prepare to afford the states more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.

Trump’s move came a few hours after he drove to the White House from Capitol in a motorcade. With his signature on Day One, Trump has sent a powerful message that his priority would be dismantling the healthcare law that covers some 20 million Americans and was the signature healthcare program of his predecessor Barack Obama.

During his extremely grueling election campaign, he had promised to take steps on his first day in office to repeal ‘Obamacare’, as the law is popularly known.

The Republican controlled Congress has already take steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act. They last week signed bills to complete the first step to repeal the law.

Republicans view Obamacare as a costly drift toward socialized, European-style medical care. The Trump Administration is in process of its fast replacement.–PTI