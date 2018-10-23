Trump threat to increase nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations “come to their senses”, days after he said the US would pull out of a Cold war era arms control treaty with Russia.

Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal.

The treaty was one of those agreements and is set to expire in the next two years. The 1987 pact helps protect the security of the US and its allies in Europe and the Far East.

We will build it (nuclear arsenal) up. Until people come to their senses – Russia has not adhered to the agreement. This should have been done years ago.

“Until people come to their senses – we have more money than anybody else by far, we’ll build it up until they come to their senses, Trump told reporters at the White House. The US now wants to leave the INF. I’m terminating the agreement because they violated the agreement. I’m terminating the agreement, he said.

When they do, then we’ll all stop. We will not only stop, we’ll reduce, which I would love to do. But right now, they have not adhered to the agreement, Trump said.

Reiterating that Russia had violated the treaty, he said, “They have not adhered to the spirit of that agreement or to the agreement itself, Russia -China’s not as good at the agreement, they should be. But until they get smart, there’s nobody that’s going to be even close to us.”

It’s a threat to whoever you want, and it includes China, and it includes Russia and it includes anybody else that wants to play that game. You can’t do that. You can’t play that game on me, Trump asserted.

Russia has denied it is in violation of the treaty. PTI

