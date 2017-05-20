Trump to accept the Paris climate deal if good for US economy

Washington: The US President Donald Trump doesn’t consider the Paris climate deal a great one for the country and has decided to accept it if it’s able to upgrade the US economy and reduce the unemployment level, said an administration official.

“I am sure he will have discussions with different leaders, who have all said the standards are non-binding, and if you don’t like it, you can change it,” the official continued.

In 2015, the Paris deal was accepted by over 200 countries in the world, in order to reduce global warming by decreasing carbon dioxide and other diffusions from burning fossil fuels. According to the deal, US committed to decrease its discharges to 26%-28% by the year 2025.

However, during his presidential campaign, Trump had promised to get US out of this deal.

Currently, the Trump administration is busy reviewing the Paris deal, hoping to make a decision in the next few weeks.

“I think that in terms of his priorities, he recognizes climate is something that needs to be addressed, but he is a little more focused on the American economy, and on the ISIS, and on North Korea and Iran than he is on the Paris agreement.” the official added. -PTI

