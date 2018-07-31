Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Trump to meet President Rouhani

Trump to meet President Rouhani
July 31
17:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

US President Donald Trump | Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

WASHINGTON: Softening his tone, US President Donald Trump has said that he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions to craft a new deal over its nuclear program after threatening Tehran of grave consequences. Trump in May pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement struck by the Obama administration by calling it the “the worst” deal ever negotiated.

An Olive branch from Trump to Iran marks an abrupt shift in his tone. Trump had lashed out at Rouhani a week ago in a tweet, saying “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”
The White House, however, said that Trump’s potential willingness to meet with his Iranian counterpart does not change his administration’s intent to ratchet up sanctions against Tehran with the stated goal of “seeking changes in the Iranian government’s behavior. I believe in meeting, I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet,” Trump said at a White House joint news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
“I don’t know that they’re ready yet, they’re having a hard time right now. I ended the Iran deal, it was a ridiculous deal. I do believe that they will probably end up wanting to meet, and I’m ready to meet anytime they want to,” he said. Trump highlighted the benefits of diplomacy, saying he would “meet with anybody”.

“I don’t do that from strength or from weakness, I think it’s an appropriate thing to do. If we could work something out that’s meaningful, not the waste of paper that the other deal was, I would certainly be willing to meet,” Trump said. Responding to another question, he said he would meet without any precondition. “No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet anytime they want, anytime they want. Good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet,” said the US president.
Iran was one of the topics of discussion between Trump and Conte. “The Prime Minister and I agree that the brutal regime in Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, never,” he said. “We encourage all nations to pressure Iran to end the full range of its maligned activities. The United States welcomes the partnership of Italy in these vital efforts,” Trump said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • India welcomes US’ move to ease export controls New Delhi: India has welcomed the US’ decision to ease export controls for high technology product sales to it, saying the move will further boost collaboration between the two countries...
  • ‘Granting India STA-1 status sign of trust in bilateral relationship’ WASHINGTON: The Trump administration placing India in the Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 list, that eases the export of high-tech items to it, is a sign of trust by the US on...
  • US looking for partnership in Indo-Pacific: Pompeo WASHINGTON: The US is looking at partnership and not dominance in the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he unveiled a series of developmental initiatives, which many...
  • UK court sets Sep 12 for hearing in Mallya case LONDON: A UK court has asked the Indian authorities to submit within three weeks a video of a cell at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where they plan to...
  • Trump to meet President Rouhani WASHINGTON: Softening his tone, US President Donald Trump has said that he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions to craft a new deal over its nuclear...
  • LS passes bill to provide death to child rape convicts The bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir...
  • Imran Khan’s considering inviting Modi for oath ceremony LAHORE: Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the leaders of the SAARC countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his oath taking ceremony as the premier next month, a...
  • Sushant Singh Rajput to play Chanakya, Kalam MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput is set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a series biopic. The...
  • Coonoor Small yet enchanting hill town of Tamil Nadu A yellow-base board with ‘Coonoor’ written in black using Tamil and English as the language of communication tells tourists that that they...
  • Philippines is hot destination for Indians Preeti Verma Lal “A country comprising more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is all about three As: Accessibility, Attractions & Amenities,” Ms MA Teresita C Daza, Ambassador of the Philippines...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.