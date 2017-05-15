Trump to Pick FBI Head by next week

Washington: US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that they can make a fast decision on choosing the next FBI director.

Till now, Texas Senator John Cornyn, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, attorney Alice Fisher and judge Michael Garcia were shortlisted and had an interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, on Saturday. Chosen among a dozen of candidates consisting of a number of lawmakers and attorneys, there is a possibility that Trump’s nomination could be announced by Friday.

“I think the process is going to go quickly. Almost all of them are very well known,” he said. “They’ve been vetted over their lifetime essentially, but very well known, highly respected, really talented people. And that’s what we want for the FBI.” The President added. -AP

