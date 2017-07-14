Trump to visit Britain next year
US President Donald Trump will be visiting Britain in 2018, according to a media report, which quoted government officials stating that the President has decided to go next year instead of visiting the country this year.
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May invited Donald Trump in January, when the two first met in Washington, initiating a special relationship between the two countries.
However, the date for the visit hasn’t been decided till now. –Reuters