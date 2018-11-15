Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Trump wants H-1B visas for only highly-skilled

Trump wants H-1B visas for only highly-skilled
November 15
12:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The Donald Trump administration wants to make changes in the existing H-1B provisions for it to play a better role in attracting highly skilled foreign workers as opposed to the what it has now evolved into an “outsourcing” role, the White House has said.
The H1B visa, popular among Indian IT companies and professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
The US government is planning to revise the definition of specialty occupations under H-1B visas as well as the definition of employment under this foreign work visa category, which is popular among Indian companies.

Such a move, which is part of the Unified Fall Agenda of the Trump administration, will have a detrimental impact on the functioning of Indian IT companies in the US and also small and medium-sized contractual companies in the IT sector, which are mostly owned by Indian Americans.
“The president’s overall instinct – and he said this publicly a number of times – he wants to find ways to make sure that people who graduate in a highly skilled area like technology stay in the country. He finds that a very positive part of the overall immigration,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Chris Liddell told a Washington audience.
During the Washington Post’s live discussion on new technology, when asked about the president’s thoughts on H1B immigration, Liddell said, “He (Trump) has talked about merit immigration, clearly that (H-1B) fits in merit immigration.” At the same time, he acknowledged that legislatively, the issue might get caught up in a border discussion.

A former executive at Microsoft and General Motors, Liddell is tasked with overseeing and coordinating President Trump’s policy process.
“To the extent that we can from a regulatory point of view rather than a legislative point of view, because the H-1B system to a large extent is governed by legislation – but to the extent that we can modify the regulatory point of view to promote it to be more highly skilled as opposed to outsourcing roles, there’s 1,20,000 H-1Bs. So it’s quite a big pool,” the White House official said.
“Traditionally, unfortunately they have gone to lower-skilled outsourcing types of jobs,” Liddell said.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to come out with the new proposal by January 2019.  The Trump administration, Liddell said, would love to find ways to change that as more people are coming out with PhDs in the tech sector.
“So the president is 100 per cent aligned with that. We’ll try and do it as much as we can by regulatory; if it can be done legislatively as well in some way that would as part of a merit-based system, that would be fantastic,” he said.

The top White House official emphasized that there is need to carry on reforms in H-1B to keep more talented graduates in this country.
This is an incredibly constructive part of the immigration debate, which, unfortunately doesn’t get a lot of focus, he said.
Liddell said President Trump has repeatedly spoken about merit-based reform as part of the immigration platform. The Silicon Valley and the tech industry should welcome that as a concept, he said.

“Relatively, as a country, a very small proportion of the people who come in as legal immigrants do it on a merit-based system relative to any other country I know, he said.
“So promoting the concept of merit-based immigration, which clearly would be at least partially orientated towards the tech sector, I would think that there should be a high degree of alignment on,” Liddell added.PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Rafale Controversy is harming India's defense?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Sara’s wish Sara Ali Khan is one star kid who has become quite a sensation among the paparazzi even before she has made her way in to the showbiz. Daughter of Saif...
  • 2.5 mn worth pics Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry worldwide. The two will soon be tying the knot in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December...
  • Karan’s Devi Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for working with several renowned celebrities and making career of aspiring actors, said it was his dream to direct late female superstar Sridevi, which...
  • ‘Dramatic increase’ in number of H-1B visas being held up WASHINGTON: There has been a “dramatic increase” in the number of H-1B visas being held up, a coalition of American employers representing top IT companies like Google, Facebook and Microsoft...
  • Trump will seek public opinion on H-4 visa WASHINGTON:The Trump administration has assured lawmake rs and the American corporate sector that the public would get an opportunity to respond to its proposal of revoking work authorization to H-4...
  • Trump administration blocks asylum claims WASHINGTON: In another controversial move, the Trump administration has decided to restrict the entry of illegal migrants who cross the southern border with Mexico to seek asylum in the US....
  • Move to limit asylum challenged in court WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, tightening the border as caravans of Central Americans slowly approach the United...
  • Trump wants H-1B visas for only highly-skilled WASHINGTON: The Donald Trump administration wants to make changes in the existing H-1B provisions for it to play a better role in attracting highly skilled foreign workers as opposed to the...
  • Lured with jobs, 32 Indians ‘captive’ in Malaysia KOLKATA:  A Kolkata-based NGO has sought assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue 32 people from West Bengal, allegedly held captive in Malaysia by two organizations that had...
  • Mamata agrees to fencing along B’desh border NEW DELHI:West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s request to acquire 300 acres of land in the state and give it to the Centre...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.