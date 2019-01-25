Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  • Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host ‘Kal Chakra’ puja DHARAMSHALA: A group of Dharamshala hoteliers have written to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a ‘Kal Chakra’ puja here in an effort to increase the tourist...
  • Dredging of Wular Lake to be expedited JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular Lake here last week and directed officials to expedite dredging of the...
  

Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ

Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ
January 25
11:46 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their rights.
Gabbard, 37, the first Hindu elected to US Congress and a four-time Democratic lawmaker, had announced she will run for President in 2020.
In the past, she “forcefully defended” her father who was fighting against gay rights and marriage equality in Hawaii.
In a video message, Gabbard said: “In my past I said and believed things that were wrong, and worse, hurtful to the LGBTQ community and their loved ones. Many years ago, I apologised for my words and, more importantly, for the negative impact that they had”.

“I sincerely repeat my apology today. I’m deeply sorry for having said them. My views have changed significantly since then, and my record in Congress over the last six years reflects what is in my heart: A strong and ongoing commitment to fighting for LGBTQ rights.
“When we deny LGBTQ people the basic rights that exist for every American, we are denying their humanity, denying that they are equal. We are also creating a dangerous environment that breeds discrimination and violence. When we divide people based on who they are or who they love, all we are doing is adding fuel the flames that perpetuate bigotry and hatred,” Gabbard said.
A Iraq war veteran, Gabbard was recently re-elected for her fourth consecutive term to the House of Representatives from the State of Hawaii.
“I know that LGBTQ+ people still struggle, are still facing discrimination, are still facing abuse and still fear that their hard-won rights are going to be taken away by people who hold views like I used to,” she said.

That cannot happen because every single American deserves to be treated equally by their fellow Americans and under the law, she said.
“I will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ people, whether they’re in school or serving in uniform, trying to get healthcare, taking care of their family, or looking for a home,” she said.
Gabbard said she grew up knowing that every person is a child of God, and equally loved by God.
“I have always believed in the fundamental rights and equality of all people. But I also grew up in a socially conservative household, where I was raised to believe that marriage should only be between a man and a woman. For a period of my life I didn’t see the contradiction in those beliefs.

“While many Americans may be able to relate to growing up in a conservative home, my story is a little different because my father was very outspoken. He was an activist who was fighting against gay rights and marriage equality in Hawaii and at that time, I forcefully defended him and his cause,” Gabbard explained.
“But over the years as I grew up, I formed my own opinions based on my life experience that significantly changed my views – at a very personal level in truly having aloha, love, for all people, and making sure that every American, regardless of sexual orientation, is treated equally under the law,” she added.
The term LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. The fifth letter Q, which is often used along with the line-up, means queer – an umbrella term for sexual and gender minorities who are not heterosexual or cisgender. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  • Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host ‘Kal Chakra’ puja DHARAMSHALA: A group of Dharamshala hoteliers have written to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a ‘Kal Chakra’ puja here in an effort to increase the tourist...
  • Dredging of Wular Lake to be expedited JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular Lake here last week and directed officials to expedite dredging of the...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.