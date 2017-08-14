Twitter in shock after Chris Pratt-Anna Faris separation

After 8 years of marriage and a son of 5 years, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finally called it quits, leaving all their fans in confusion and disarray.

The Twitterati, shocked after the news went viral, took on to the micro-blogging site, tweeting their heart out.

“Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated. They seemed so happy and soooo in love before whyyy oh my heart 💔💔”

“I know we shouldn’t pry but Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating make me desperately need to know the reason. Why smiling people? Why?”

“I’m probably a lot more upset than I should be about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating”

“Actually devastated about chris Pratt and Anna Faris splitting up 💔💔💔”

“Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating 😭 I don’t believe in love anymore….😭😭😭#LoveIsDead”- News Source

