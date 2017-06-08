Two caught with 156kg Poppy in Udhampur

Jammu: The cops caught a Punjab bound truck with 156kg of poppy in the Udhampur district, arresting two men, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

It was surprise checks that lead to the seizing and arresting of the driver of the driver of the truck, Bachitar Singh and his associate Harpal Singh.

It has been found out by the police that the two were smuggling a consignment of poppy to Punjab from Sangrama village in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. -PTI

Comments

comments