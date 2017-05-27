Two held for Fake notes of Rs 1.11 crore face value

Ahmedabad: Two men in Amreli were caught with fake currency notes, with a face value of Rs. 1.11 crore by the crime branch agents. The arrest was made when the police was told that two men were carrying something suspicious on their scooty, while travelling from Lathi to Amreli.

“Police stopped the two-wheeler at a circle on Bhavnagar road and searched it. They found a bag full of fake currency notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations in the possession of two persons,” an official said.

The two men have been identified as Sachin Parmar and Paresh Solanki have been booked under under IPC sections 489 (B)(C) (using forged or counterfeit notes as genuine), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

During the initial investigation the police found out that some unidentified men had given the bag to the duo and asked them to deliver it in Amreli. –PTI

Comments

comments